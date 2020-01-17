Spirit Adding New Flights to Colombia’s Caribbean Coast

By Caribbean Journal Staff



Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is adding a new nonstop route to the Caribbean coast of Colombia.

Spirit will be launching a new thrice-weekly flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Barranquilla, Colombia.

The new service, which launches April 23, will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Spirit’s new Barranquilla flights are also being joined by a new route from Fort Lauderdale to Bucaramanga in Colombia’s interior.

“We are very proud of our service growth in Colombia, connecting many Colombian cities to multiple U.S. Gateways over the last 10-plus years. Colombia is considered home to many in Florida and it is also a destination that has gained so much interest in the past years from the leisure traveler,” said Ted Christie, President and CEO at Spirit Airlines. We are very excited to add Bucaramanga and Barranquilla to our Spirit Family and continue with our mission to offer the best value in the sky to those looking to visit family and friends and those looking for their next adventure.”

The new routes will complement existing flights from Fort Lauderdale to Colombia’s most popular Caribbean destination, Cartagena.

Spirit also runs flights from Orlando to Cartagena on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

“These two new routes confirm that Spirit Airlines sees Colombia as a major destination,” said Flavia Santoro, President of ProColombia, the economic agency of the Colombian government that primarily promotes the country’s tourism. “Air connectivity is one of the government’s priorities and with this announcement we see progress toward our goal of enabling tourists and foreign investors to enjoy the numerous advantages Colombia has to offer, including its strategic geographical location and business opportunities.”

— CJ