Spirit Adding New Flights to Colombia’s Caribbean Coast

Print

spirit caribbean colombiaThe Four Points by Sheraton in Barranquilla, Colombia.
By

Low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines is adding a new nonstop route to the Caribbean coast of Colombia. 

Spirit will be launching a new thrice-weekly flight from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Barranquilla, Colombia. 

The new service, which launches April 23, will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays. 

Spirit’s new Barranquilla flights are also being joined by a new route from Fort Lauderdale to Bucaramanga in Colombia’s interior. 

“We are very proud of our service growth in Colombia, connecting many Colombian cities to multiple U.S. Gateways over the last 10-plus years. Colombia is considered home to many in Florida and it is also a destination that has gained so much interest in the past years from the leisure traveler,” said Ted Christie, President and CEO at Spirit Airlines. We are very excited to add Bucaramanga and Barranquilla to our Spirit Family and continue with our mission to offer the best value in the sky to those looking to visit family and friends and those looking for their next adventure.”

The new routes will complement existing flights from Fort Lauderdale to Colombia’s most popular Caribbean destination, Cartagena. 

Spirit also runs flights from Orlando to Cartagena on Tuesdays and Saturdays. 

“These two new routes confirm that Spirit Airlines sees Colombia as a major destination,” said Flavia Santoro, President of ProColombia, the economic agency of the Colombian government that primarily promotes the country’s tourism. “Air connectivity is one of the government’s priorities and with this announcement we see progress toward our goal of enabling tourists and foreign investors to enjoy the numerous advantages Colombia has to offer, including its strategic geographical location and business opportunities.”

— CJ

News
, , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Most Popular

We Recommend

caribbean restaurants best
The 50 Best Restaurants in the Caribbean 2020
caribbean islands best
The 20 Best Caribbean Islands to Travel to in 2020
jamaica resorts best
The 10 Best Jamaica Resorts to Visit in 2020
marriott all-inclusive
Why Marriott Is Moving into All-Inclusive, and What’s Next
caribbean hotels 2020
15 Hot New Hotels for the Caribbean in 2020
all-inclusive grand cayman vacation
In Grand Cayman, a New Kind of All-Inclusive Vacation
 

Trending Stories

The Cool List: The Coolest Caribbean Hotels for 2020

caribbean cool hotels

The Cool List: The Coolest Caribbean Hotels for 2020:

New Royal Caribbean Ship Coming to Caribbean in November

royal caribbean ship

New Royal Caribbean Ship Coming to Caribbean in November:

Belize Has Quietly Become a Caribbean Hotspot

belize caribbean hotspot

Belize Has Quietly Become a Caribbean Hotspot:

Punta Cana Is Getting a New Casino Resort

punta cana casino resort

Punta Cana Is Getting a New Casino Resort:

Turks and Caicos Has a Roaring Real Estate Market

turks and caicos market roaring

Turks and Caicos Has a Roaring Real Estate Market:

St Kitts and Nevis Keeps Up Sizzling Tourism Growth

st kitts and nevis tourism

St Kitts and Nevis Keeps Up Sizzling Tourism Growth:

Cancun Is Getting Another Dreams Resort

cancun dreams resort

Cancun Is Getting Another Dreams Resort:

How to Make Paella, Caribbean Style

caribbean paella

How to Make Paella, Caribbean Style:

See More