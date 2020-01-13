Aruba Plans New Group Business Push in North America

By Caribbean Journal Staff



Aruba is looking to grow its group business in the North American market, and the Dutch Caribbean destination has tapped a new sales director to lead that push.

The Aruba Convention has named Robert Hayes as its new regional sales director of North America.

Hayes will be the Aruba Convention Bureau’s main point of contact for group business or clients in the

Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest, along with Canada.

He comes to the Aruba Convention Bureau after having served most recently as market director for Marriott International in the Caribbean.

“After working for 19 years with my fantastic Marriott Caribbean and Latin America Team representing Aruba, I’m pleased to join the ACB and work alongside an incredibly warm and passionate team to now represent the entire island,” Hayes said in a statement. “As a destination renowned for its culture, culinary prominence, sustainability and innovation, and award-winning beaches, I look forward to providing value and achieving our goals of nurturing important relationships that drives movement to the One Happy Island of Aruba.”

In a statement, the ACB said Hayes would “assist and advise meeting planners sourcing Aruba for their corporate programs, and continue to foster relationships with stakeholders in the MICE industry.”