Puerto Rico Says Tourism “Open for Business” After Earthquakes

puerto rico open earthquakeOld San Juan.
Puerto Rico tourism officials say the destination is “open for business” in the wake of last week’s massive earthquakes on the island. 

“Discover Puerto Rico is assuring the traveling public that Puerto Rico is open and is receiving visitors,” the island’s chief destination marketing organization said in a statement. 

Indeed, on Thursday, San Juan’s cruise port welcomed almost 15,000 passengers from three cruise ships. 

Power in Old San Juan has been “fully restored and progress is being made across the island,” officials said. 

More crucially, all flights to Puerto Rico are operating normally to and from San Juan’s Luis Munoz International Airport, Ponce and Aguadilla airports. 

While Puerto Rico has declared a state of emergency in the wake of the quakes, government officials say that designation is in place to “continue to ensure those in need in the southern region receive adequate government funding and support,” according to Governor Wanda Vazquez. 

Last week’s earthquakes were centered in the southwestern corner of the island. 

