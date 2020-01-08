Hilton Is Opening a New Caribbean Resort in St Kitts

The new Koi Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, in St Kitts.

By Caribbean Journal Staff



Hilton has been rapidly expanding its footprint in the Caribbean, and its latest resort in the region will debut on the island of St Kitts.

The highly-anticipated Koi Resort will open this month under Hilton’s Curio Collection brand, according to St Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris.

It’s the first-ever Hilton-branded resort in St Kitts and Nevis.

Koi is already taking reservations for stays as early as Jan. 10, according to the Hilton Web site.

The resort, which is adjacent to the popular Royal St Kitts Golf Course, will include 102 rooms and suites, along with amenities like complimentary Wi-Fi, the Asian-fusion eatery Koi Restaurant; the Jaya Kitchen and Bar; a pool; a full-service spa, a fitness center and meeting space for up to 300 guests.

“There is keen interest by developers to operate luxury branded hotels in St. Kitts and Nevis,” Harris said this week in a statement.

What a room looks like at the Koi Resort.

Indeed, St Kitts has quietly become one of the hottest luxury hotel destinations in the wider Caribbean region, from the celebrated Park Hyatt St Kitts in the island’s luxe Christophe Harbour development to the eco-luxe Belle Mont Farm in the north of the island.

The opening is part of a wider hotel boom for St Kitts, which is slated to see at least 700 new hotel rooms open in 2020, Harris said.

The pool deck at Koi.

That will also include the island’s new Ramada Hotel, along with the new T-Loft at Wyndham project and the Sea View hotel in West Basseterre.

The latter is slated to open in the first half of 2020.

It’s all part of what has been a full-fledged tourism renaissance in St Kitts, which has been seeing surging arrivals and a wave of new flights to the destination from carriers like American Airlines and upstart carriers like Sun Country Airlines.

