Delta Launches New Daily Flights to Puerto Rico

By Caribbean Journal Staff



Delta Air Lines has kicked off its newest daily flights to Puerto Rico, launching daily service from Detroit to San Juan.

The new service will be operating daily from now through April 7, 2020, according to the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

The route represents an increase of 19,620 seats to Puerto Rico, along with an estimated economic impact of $9.1 million, according to Carla Campos, executive director of the Puerto Rico Tourism Company.

In April, the service will continue with weekly flights between Detroit and San Juan on Saturdays.

“We welcome Detroit as a destination, with the help of our business partners, Delta. Detroit is a great opportunity for us because it opens the doors to a new visitor market, ”said Jorge Hernández, CEO of Aerostar, which manages San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

Delta already operates service to San Juan from Atlanta, New York and Minneapolis.

It has been operating flights to Puerto Rico for 66 years — Delta’s longest uninterrupted service to any Caribbean destination.

— CJ