Melia Is Opening a New Paradisus Resort in Playa Mujeres

Print

playa mujeres resort paradisus
By

Spanish hotel giant Melia Hotels International is opening another new resort in Mexico, the company announced.

The new Paradisus Playa Mujeres will open its doors in the summer of 2020, according to Melia. 

The all-inclusive property will include a total of 498 rooms, each with views of either tropical gardens or the Caribbean sea. 

playa mujeres paradisus resort
A rendering of the resort.

Amenities will include 10 dining concepts, a spa, a fitness center and a plum setting on the beach. 

“Playa Mujeres the perfect place for relaxed luxury in a dream setting with a natural, unspoiled landscape,” the company said in a statement. “The new motto of Paradisus by Melia, ‘Embrace Your Nature,’ takes you to a paradise that reflects the endemic beauty of the destination.”

The newest Paradisus will join four other Paradisus-branded resorts in Mexico, including Paradisus Los Cabos; Paradisus Cancun, Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda and Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla. 

It’s yet another new resort in Melia’s fast-growing regional portfolio, and another addition to what is arguably the hottest destination for hotel investment in Mexico: Playa Mujeres, sometimes dubbed Costa Mujeres, often known in the regional industry as the “New Cancun,” which has seen a wave of new hotels from brands like Riu and Palladium, among others.

For more, visit Paradisus Playa Mujeres

– CJ

News
, , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Most Popular

We Recommend

caribbean beach bars best
The 20 Best Caribbean Beach Bars to Visit in 2020
all-inclusive resorts
The 20 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean to Visit in 2020
marriott all-inclusive
Why Marriott Is Moving into All-Inclusive, and What’s Next
caribbean travel awards cover
The Caribbean Travel Awards 2020
luxury caribbean resorts
The 10 Hottest Luxury Caribbean Resorts for 2020
riu all-inclusive riviera maya aerial beach
Riu Reopens Riviera Maya All-Inclusive After $40M Renovation
 

Trending Stories

American Airlines Kicks Off Two New Nonstop Routes to St Thomas

american airlines st thomas nonstop

American Airlines Kicks Off Two New Nonstop Routes to St Thomas:

In Punta Cana, a Pair of New Hyatt All-Inclusive Hotels

punta cana all-inclusive hyatt

In Punta Cana, a Pair of New Hyatt All-Inclusive Hotels:

Sunwing Is Launching Its First-Ever Flights to Grand Cayman

sunwing grand cayman flights

Sunwing Is Launching Its First-Ever Flights to Grand Cayman:

A Taste of the Caribbean’s Hidden Sugarcane Mecca, Marie-Galante

caribbean rum mecca

A Taste of the Caribbean’s Hidden Sugarcane Mecca, Marie-Galante:

St Kitts Cruise Numbers Keep Surging

st kitts cruise surge

St Kitts Cruise Numbers Keep Surging:

Caribbean Home: A Mansion in the Heart of Old San Juan

old san juan mansion

Caribbean Home: A Mansion in the Heart of Old San Juan:

Dominica Tourism Continues Rebirth

dominica tourism rebirth

Dominica Tourism Continues Rebirth:

Bahamas Buzzing for Next Month’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace

bahamas caribbean travel marketplace

Bahamas Buzzing for Next Month’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace:

See More