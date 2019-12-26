Melia Is Opening a New Paradisus Resort in Playa Mujeres

By Caribbean Journal Staff



Spanish hotel giant Melia Hotels International is opening another new resort in Mexico, the company announced.

The new Paradisus Playa Mujeres will open its doors in the summer of 2020, according to Melia.

The all-inclusive property will include a total of 498 rooms, each with views of either tropical gardens or the Caribbean sea.

A rendering of the resort.

Amenities will include 10 dining concepts, a spa, a fitness center and a plum setting on the beach.

“Playa Mujeres the perfect place for relaxed luxury in a dream setting with a natural, unspoiled landscape,” the company said in a statement. “The new motto of Paradisus by Melia, ‘Embrace Your Nature,’ takes you to a paradise that reflects the endemic beauty of the destination.”

The newest Paradisus will join four other Paradisus-branded resorts in Mexico, including Paradisus Los Cabos; Paradisus Cancun, Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda and Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla.

It’s yet another new resort in Melia’s fast-growing regional portfolio, and another addition to what is arguably the hottest destination for hotel investment in Mexico: Playa Mujeres, sometimes dubbed Costa Mujeres, often known in the regional industry as the “New Cancun,” which has seen a wave of new hotels from brands like Riu and Palladium, among others.

