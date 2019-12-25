In Punta Cana, a Pair of New Hyatt All-Inclusive Hotels

Print

punta cana all-inclusive hyattThe resorts are set on Juanillo Beach in Cap Cana, the most luxurious corner of Punta Cana.
By

Hyatt’s newest all-inclusive hotels have held their grand openings in the heart of Punta Cana in the  Dominican Republic.

Playa Hotels and Resorts has debuted the new Hyatt-branded Ziva and Zilara resorts in Punta Cana’s tony enclave of Cap Cana.

It’s a big expansion for Playa, which first launched Hyatt’s all-inclusive platform back in 2014 with a pair of resorts at the former Ritz-Carlton in Montego Bay back in 2014, has developed a rapidly expanding portfolio of resorts both in the Caribbean and Mexico. 

“Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana represent the best minds in the business, the best facilities available, the most modern of technology and, most importantly, the legendary hospitality of the Dominican Republic,” said Bruce Wardinski, chairman of Playa Hotels and Resorts. This is the result of true partnership. From the President and Ministry’s support, to the Hazoury family’s ongoing support of Playa’s vision to transform what all-inclusive means, to the arrival of the legendary Hyatt standard in the Dominican Republic.”

That now includes a total of eight Hyatt-branded resorts in destinations including Montego Bay, Cancun, Los Cabos, Punta Cana and Puerto Vallarta. 

Playa’s broader all-inclusive portfolio includes resorts under the Hyatt, Hilton, Panama Jack and Jewel brands. 

punta cana all-inclusive hyatt
What units look like at the Hyatt dual-resort complex in Cap Cana.

The company also manages the nearby Sanctuary Cap Cana, also set on Juanillo Beach — part of an increasingly competitive all-inclusive sector in Cap Cana that also includes the flagship Secrets Cap Cana resort. 

The all-inclusive growth represents something of a shift for Cap Cana, which rose to fame largely fueled by a portfolio of luxury villas and real estate and its signature hotel, the spectacular Eden Roc Cap Cana, one of the leading luxury resorts in the wider Caribbean.

But Punta Cana’s continued strength as a destination has led developers to look to Cap Cana as another burgeoning all-inclusive destination.

And Playa’s newest properties are Hyatt’s first-ever resorts in Punta Cana (and, indeed, the Dominican Republic), long the Caribbean’s most popular destination by visitor volume. 

punta cana all-inclusive hyatt
The waterpark at Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana.

The dual-resort Punta Cana all-inclusive complex includes the family-friendly Ziva and the adults-only Zilara, along with an underground “cenote-inspired” spa, a 14,000-square-foot fitness facility, an outdoor amphitheater and a diverse array of dining concepts including an Indian eatery served in a dining car the company says was inspired by the Orient Express. 

Other features include a lazy river, a full-scale water park and a half-mile stretch of beach. 

Both the Ziva and Zilara resorts include a total of 375 rooms. 

The debut is another new addition to Hyatt’s wider Caribbean expansion, from a new Grand Hyatt resort in Puerto Rico to a new planned Hyatt Place in Aruba. 

For more, visit Hyatt Cap Cana

— CJ

News
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Most Popular

We Recommend

caribbean beach bars best
The 20 Best Caribbean Beach Bars to Visit in 2020
all-inclusive resorts
The 20 Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean to Visit in 2020
marriott all-inclusive
Why Marriott Is Moving into All-Inclusive, and What’s Next
caribbean travel awards cover
The Caribbean Travel Awards 2020
luxury caribbean resorts
The 10 Hottest Luxury Caribbean Resorts for 2020
riu all-inclusive riviera maya aerial beach
Riu Reopens Riviera Maya All-Inclusive After $40M Renovation
 

Trending Stories

Why Marriott Is Moving into All-Inclusive, and What’s Next

marriott all-inclusive

Why Marriott Is Moving into All-Inclusive, and What’s Next:

American Airlines Kicks Off Two New Nonstop Routes to St Thomas

american airlines st thomas nonstop

American Airlines Kicks Off Two New Nonstop Routes to St Thomas:

Sunwing Is Launching Its First-Ever Flights to Grand Cayman

sunwing grand cayman flights

Sunwing Is Launching Its First-Ever Flights to Grand Cayman:

A Taste of the Caribbean’s Hidden Sugarcane Mecca, Marie-Galante

caribbean rum mecca

A Taste of the Caribbean’s Hidden Sugarcane Mecca, Marie-Galante:

In Punta Cana, a Pair of New Hyatt All-Inclusive Hotels

punta cana all-inclusive hyatt

In Punta Cana, a Pair of New Hyatt All-Inclusive Hotels:

St Kitts Cruise Numbers Keep Surging

st kitts cruise surge

St Kitts Cruise Numbers Keep Surging:

Hotel Occupancy, Rates Continue to Decline in the Caribbean

hotel occupancy caribbean

Hotel Occupancy, Rates Continue to Decline in the Caribbean:

Carnival Pushes Back Launch Date for Mardi Gras Ship

carnival mardi gras

Carnival Pushes Back Launch Date for Mardi Gras Ship:

See More