Bahamas Buzzing for Next Month’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace

bahamas caribbean travel marketplaceThe Baha Mar on Cable Beach in Nassau will be the home of the 2020 Caribbean Travel Marketplace.
Next month’s Caribbean Travel Marketplace in The Bahamas is generating lots of buzz and excitement, organizers of the region’s premier travel conference said this week. 

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Organization’s leading annual conference will be hosted Jan. 21-23 at the Baha Mar megaresort in Nassau.

“Based on the registration pace we are witnessing, we expect to see a continuing surge in delegate numbers over the next several weeks as hotel and destination representatives, tourism providers, wholesalers and tour operators, online travel agencies, and members of the media prepare for the premier Caribbean one-stop travel trade event in The Bahamas,” said Frank Comito, CEO and Director General of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association. 

Comito said the organization had already confirmed almost 500 supplier delegates from more than 170 supplier companies to date. 

“We believe buyers from around the world are looking forward to not just reviewing the incredible investments taking place in the host destination, but also meeting with representatives from longstanding Caribbean hotels and resorts, as well as the unprecedented number of new and refurbished properties which have recently unveiled their offerings,” he said.  

The conference will be held at the Baha Mar’s Performing Arts and Convention Center on Cable Beach. 

“The Caribbean has experienced a surge in tourism investments and upgrades in recent years, offering travelers more options and experiences than we’ve ever seen. This is a prime one-stop opportunity for travel trade buyers to ‘shop the Caribbean’, and for hoteliers to connect with new and longstanding business generators. We’re pleased with the level of registrations thus far and encourage buyers and suppliers who have not yet registered not to miss this opportunity,” Comito said. 

For more, visit CHTA Marketplace

