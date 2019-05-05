This Grenada Hotelier Is Getting a Lifetime Achievement Award

Print

grenada hotelierThe Spice Island Beach Resort.

By Dana Niland
CJ Contributor

One of the Caribbean’s legends of hospitality will soon be celebrated with a lifetime achievement award.

Grenada’s Sir Royston Hopkin, the chairman and Managing Director of the island’s Spice Island Beach Resort, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit this month.

The award is presented to an individual who “has made significant contributions to the hospitality industry over his or her lifetime through their actions, deeds and accomplishments.”

Hopkin has had a distinguished career in the hospitality and tourism industry in Grenada and the Caribbean with over 55 years of service. 

Hopkin has served the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association since 1970 as; Director, Vice President, President, and Chairman of the Caribbean Alliance for Sustainable Tourism.

In December 1994, Queen Elizabeth II bestowed upon him the “Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George” for his contributions to Grenada and Caribbean tourism. 

CHRIS will be held in Miami, Florida on May 21-23, 2019, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. 

— CJ

News
, , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Most Popular

We Recommend

green caribbean
The Green Caribbean Awards 2019
bahamas st vincent private island
From The Bahamas to St Vincent, 5 Private-Island Destinations to Try
caribbean new eateries
The 5 Hottest New Eateries in the Caribbean
usvi travel demand
Five Ways to Visit St Croix
bvi now
Seven Ways to Experience the BVI Right Now
delta puerto rico
Delta Is Launching a New Route to Puerto Rico
 

Trending Stories

American Airlines Launching Two New Dominican Republic Routes

dominican republic american airlines flights

American Airlines Launching Two New Dominican Republic Routes:

Royal Caribbean Opens $250M “Perfect Day” in The Bahamas

bahamas royal caribbean perfect day

Royal Caribbean Opens $250M “Perfect Day” in The Bahamas:

Wyndham Continues Caribbean Expansion in Belize

belize caribbean wyndham

Wyndham Continues Caribbean Expansion in Belize:

Why Pitbull and Mariah Carey Are Coming to Curacao

pitbull mariah carey curacao

Why Pitbull and Mariah Carey Are Coming to Curacao:

This BVI Resort Has a New Executive Chef

bvi resort chef

This BVI Resort Has a New Executive Chef:

The Dominican Republic Has a Serious New Spa

dominican republic spa new

The Dominican Republic Has a Serious New Spa:

Mexico Is Getting Its First-Ever Park Hyatt

mexico park hyatt

Mexico Is Getting Its First-Ever Park Hyatt:

Royal Caribbean Adds Two Ships in Port Canaveral

royal caribbean port canaveral

Royal Caribbean Adds Two Ships in Port Canaveral:

See More