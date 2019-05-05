This Grenada Hotelier Is Getting a Lifetime Achievement Award

By Dana Niland

CJ Contributor

One of the Caribbean’s legends of hospitality will soon be celebrated with a lifetime achievement award.

Grenada’s Sir Royston Hopkin, the chairman and Managing Director of the island’s Spice Island Beach Resort, will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit this month.

The award is presented to an individual who “has made significant contributions to the hospitality industry over his or her lifetime through their actions, deeds and accomplishments.”

Hopkin has had a distinguished career in the hospitality and tourism industry in Grenada and the Caribbean with over 55 years of service.

Hopkin has served the Caribbean Hotel & Tourism Association since 1970 as; Director, Vice President, President, and Chairman of the Caribbean Alliance for Sustainable Tourism.

In December 1994, Queen Elizabeth II bestowed upon him the “Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George” for his contributions to Grenada and Caribbean tourism.

CHRIS will be held in Miami, Florida on May 21-23, 2019, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

— CJ